UFC 4 video game adds creepy Hasbulla vanity pack, three new fighters in latest update

EA Sports today announced new fighter additions to its UFC 4 video game, which include undefeated welterweight sensation Shavkat Rakhmonov, streaking bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili, and lightweight “Gamer” Mateusz Gamrot, who might have the best nickname for a playable character.

Rakhmonov, 28, is 16-0 with all 16 wins ending by way of knockout or submission. “Nomad” is currently ranked No. 10 at 170 pounds but could improve his position with a victory over veteran bruiser Geoff Neal next month at UFC Vegas 67 in Las Vegas.

Dvalishvili (15-4) retired Jose Aldo with a unanimous decision nod over the former featherweight champion at UFC 278 last August. The victory elevated the 31 year-old “Machine” to No. 2 at bantamweight where he currently awaits his next assignment.

Gamrot, 31, suffered just the second loss of his MMA career when he came up short against lightweight contender Beneil Dariush at UFC 280 back in October. The 21-2 (1 NC) “Gamer” is still ranked in the Top 10 but remains unbooked at the time of this writing.

So what if you want the skills of Rakhmonov but the look of Hasbulla?

You can also dress like Hazzy in real life by shopping at the UFC store, if you’re into that sorta thing. The social media sensation recently inked a new UFC contract to make his likeness available on clothing and NFTs, among other collectible items.

For more on the UFC 4 video game click here.