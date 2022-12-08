Punishment for James Krause? Boot him from UFC and close down his gym, says Sean Strickland

James Krause is in deep doo doo.

The former UFC welterweight is currently banned from cageside and under investigation for his role in a betting scandal at UFC Vegas 64, one serious enough to prompt a promotion-wide block on gambling, as well as wagering bans in places like Ontario and New Jersey.

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland is ready to give Krause the boot.

“I don’t know what the f*ck happened with Krause, I don’t even f*ckin’ know Krause. But if there is any fight throwing bullsh*t; fuck Krause. The guy should never be back allowed in the UFC and they should close down his gym,” Strickland told MMA Junkie (transcribed by Low Kick). “Now, if it’s all bullsh*t and it’s just some guys being a**holes, then, you know, move on, let the guy have a life. But if what they’re saying is true, if he was throwing fights and changing fights then give that guy the boot, he don’t belong here.”

Krause, 36, previously bragged about his massive betting income.

All fighters currently coached by Krause are prohibited from competing in UFC until they change camps. In addition, Darrick Minner — part of the UFC Vegas 64 betting debacle — is also under investigation and has since been released from the promotion.

Expect more on this still-developing story in the coming weeks.