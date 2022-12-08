Who are the scariest fighters in UFC? Dana White names Top 3 Octagon ‘killers’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White has seen some pretty scary fighters over the course of his 20-plus years running the world’s preeminent mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion ... but who is the scariest?

First name that popped into his mind was heavyweight bruiser Derrick Lewis.

“Always when you’re f*cking around with heavyweights, like Derrick Lewis,” White told Paddy Pimblett’s Chattin Pony podcast (transcribed by MMA News). “When Derrick Lewis comes to a staredown, the only thing that makes him even a little bit not scary is that he actually has a sense of humor. He’s funny sometimes. But god forbid you get in there with Derrick Lewis and he doesn’t like the other fighter. I was in between him and another guy one time at the face off, and I started trying to stop him. I might as well not f*cking be there.”

White may be talking about this Derrick Lewis staredown that nearly got him trampled.

“Jon Jones is one of those guys too,” White continued. “Jon Jones is a freak of nature. One of the scariest guys and intimidating dudes right now is [Alex] Pereira. When you look at the guy he looks like a stone-cold fucking killer. Off the top of my head, those are the three that come to mind.”

Pereira may be terrifying, but even a brute like “Poatan” has a boogeyman.

Lewis (26-10, 1 NC) was forced to withdraw from his UFC Vegas 65 showdown due to a stomach issue and has not yet booked his Octagon return. Jones (26-1, 1 NC) is expected to make his heavyweight debut in early 2023 after sitting on the sidelines for the past few years. As for Pereira (7-1), he’ll likely make his first middleweight title defense in a rematch against Israel Adesanya at some point over the next few months.