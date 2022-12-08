Belal Muhammad claims he ‘signed’ to rematch Leon Edwards at UFC 286, ‘Rocky’ responds

UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad, currently ranked No. 4 at 170 pounds, claims he signed to fight Leon Edwards for the division title at the upcoming UFC 286 pay-per-view (PPV) event on March 18 in London.

“See you there,” Muhammad wrote on Twitter. “I signed, just waiting for Leon.”

The champ claims it’s a work of fiction.

“Shut up you bum, you ain’t getting a title shot,” Edwards replied.

“Who’s the bum begging for a fight with a guy on a three-fight losing streak?” Muhammad said, referencing talk of Edwards fighting Jorge Masvidal instead of former champion Kamaru Usman. “He slapped you in your own country and you didn’t do nothing, get over it.”

Muhammad (22-3, 1 NC) fought Edwards (20-3, 1 NC) in the UFC Vegas 21 main event but an inadvertent eye poke brought an end to the contest early in the second round. The promotion opted to send both fighters on their separate ways instead of booking an immediate rematch and each combatant remains undefeated since their early 2021 contest.

Expect to see them cross paths at some point in the future but unless Usman doesn’t show for UFC 286, it’s unlikely to be next March in London.