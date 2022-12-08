There’s a lot of people talking about Paddy Pimblett fighting this weekend, but not so many people talking about his actual fight.

The 19-3 (3-0 UFC) Pimblett faces Jared Gordon, another respectable step up in competition who is 4-1 over his last five in the UFC. He’s not particularly dangerous anywhere — all those wins come via decision. But this is literally Pimblett’s first UFC pay-per-view appearance, so what’s the rush to see him fight a ranked opponent?

The only downside is there’s not too much to say about the match up, so fans and media are focusing on stories outside to cage to keep the Paddy headlines coming. One headline that generated a lot of interest involved the scouser showing up on a doorbell camera apologizing for his dog taking a ‘sloppy s—’ on someone’s lawn.

Imagine openin your ring door bell to paddy the baddy tellin ye his dogs just had a sloppy shit outside yours

“Lad, I have been asked about that more than me fight over the past week,” Pimblett said during UFC 282 media da interviews. “I’m not messing. I’ve been asked more about that sloppy s— than I have about Jared Gordon. I’m not taking the p—s either. I got home like 30 minutes after that happened and I’d been sent it on Whatsapp three times before I got home. And then all night I was just getting sent it.”

“Next morning I woke up and it was on Sportscenter,” he added. “I was like ... wha? What the f— is going on here?”

Paddy Pimblett says he has talked more about his dog shit video than his upcoming fight with Jared Gordon.

Paddy Pimblett says he has talked more about his dog shit video than his upcoming fight with Jared Gordon.

He also reacts to being on Sportscenter because of it

Look, if you’re a big ticket UFC star and you’re humbly asking your neighbors for forgiveness when your dog has diarrhea in their garden, you’re a good guy. And that’s a fun story ... although Pimblett is getting annoyed that it’s overshadowing the Jared Gordon fight.

Unfortunately, we have no control over what goes viral, and until Pimblett takes a bigger step up in competition and faces someone who’s biggest opponent isn’t “The Baddy” himself, his out-of-the-cage shenanigans — including his habit of eating too much — will continue to be at the center of his story.

“People still aren’t taking me for real,” Pimblett said later in the same interview. “No one respects me and it does piss me off. But I’ve just got to get on with that, lad. People don’t respect the come-up. Simple as.”

