Live: Bellator 289 ceremonial weigh-in video stream | Stots vs. Sabatello

By Adam Guillen Jr.
Bellator 289 is set to go down tomorrow night (Fri., Dec. 9, 2022) from inside Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., which will be headlined by a Bantamweight Grand Prix quarterfinal bout as interim champion, Raufeon Stots, battles Danny Sabatello. In the co-main event, women’s Flyweight champion, Liz Carmouche, will battle Julianne Velasquez. The early weigh-ins took place earlier today (Thurs., Dec. 8) behind closed doors, and a ceremonial event will be streamed at 2 p.m. ET in the video player above.

Check out the full results below:

135 lbs.: Interim champion Raufeon Stots (134.4) vs. Danny Sabatello (135)
125 lbs.: Champion Liz Carmouche (124.8) vs. Juliana Velasquez (124,2)
135 lbs.: Patchy Mix (135) vs. Magomed Magomedov (134.4)
185 lbs.: Dalton Rosta (185.6) vs. Anthony Adams (185.4)
125 lbs.: Denise Kielholtz (124.2) vs. Ilara Joanne (124.8)
145 lbs.: Cody Law (145.4) vs. Cris Lencioni (146)
170 lbs.: Kyle Crutchmer (170.8) vs. Jaleel Willis (170)
145 lbs.: Kai Kamaka (145.2) vs. Kevin Boehm (145.1)
170 lbs.: Mark Lemminger (170.8) vs. MichaelLombardo (169.8)
185 lbs.: Pat Downey (185.8) vs. Christian Echols (185.4)
135 lbs.: Cass Bell (136) vs. Jared Scoggins (135.2)

MMAmania.com will deliver coverage of Bellator 289 tomorrow evening on Showtime right here. To check out the latest Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.

See you then!

