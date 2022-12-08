Live: Bellator 289 ceremonial weigh-in video stream | Stots vs. Sabatello

Bellator 289 is set to go down tomorrow night (Fri., Dec. 9, 2022) from inside Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., which will be headlined by a Bantamweight Grand Prix quarterfinal bout as interim champion, Raufeon Stots, battles Danny Sabatello. In the co-main event, women’s Flyweight champion, Liz Carmouche, will battle Julianne Velasquez. The early weigh-ins took place earlier today (Thurs., Dec. 8) behind closed doors, and a ceremonial event will be streamed at 2 p.m. ET in the video player above.
Check out the full results below:
135 lbs.: Interim champion Raufeon Stots (134.4) vs. Danny Sabatello (135)
125 lbs.: Champion Liz Carmouche (124.8) vs. Juliana Velasquez (124,2)
135 lbs.: Patchy Mix (135) vs. Magomed Magomedov (134.4)
185 lbs.: Dalton Rosta (185.6) vs. Anthony Adams (185.4)
125 lbs.: Denise Kielholtz (124.2) vs. Ilara Joanne (124.8)
145 lbs.: Cody Law (145.4) vs. Cris Lencioni (146)
170 lbs.: Kyle Crutchmer (170.8) vs. Jaleel Willis (170)
145 lbs.: Kai Kamaka (145.2) vs. Kevin Boehm (145.1)
170 lbs.: Mark Lemminger (170.8) vs. MichaelLombardo (169.8)
185 lbs.: Pat Downey (185.8) vs. Christian Echols (185.4)
135 lbs.: Cass Bell (136) vs. Jared Scoggins (135.2)
