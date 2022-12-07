Flinching fighter who took Nate Diaz beer bath joins Dana White’s Power Slap roster

Longtime mixed martial arts (MMA) veteran and part-time bareknuckle boxer Carrese Archer secured his place in the combat sports hall of shame by jumping out of his boots — and taking his brewsky with him — after getting punked by former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight Nate Diaz.

The circumstances behind their brief interaction remain unclear, but Archer crossed paths with the wily Diaz at the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley pay-per-view (PPV) event last year at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., the same event that saw the much-maligned “Island Boys” get showered in suds and booed from the building.

Archer, 33, vowed to get revenge on Diaz but like any good comeback story, “One Punch” will first have to earn his shot. The means to that end is a spot on Dana White’s Power Slap roster, which gets underway next month on TBS. A few memorable wins on the slapping circuit and Archer could find himself with considerable bargaining power.

Diaz, 37, is no stranger to open-handed justice, having compiled quite the highlight reel over the last decade. Among his victims are Bellator MMA welterweight Dillon Danis, UFC President Dana White, and one of those social media tolls from Nelk Boys. There was also this unverified claim about Slapib Nurmagomedov.

Archer’s Power Slap opponent and debut date have yet to be established.