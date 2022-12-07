Blue-FC: Dana White’s Power Slap fighting gets shiny new belt (Pic)

Who is the best slapper in the world?

We’re likely to find out in just a few weeks when Dana White’s Power Slap League makes its television debut on TBS in January. The inaugural tournament will feature eight, one-hour episodes showcasing the world’s best slappers competing for championship titles across multiple weight classes in what is expected to be the first of many seasons.

Now we have a look at the official Power Slap title.

Looks like one of those weird regional titles made Internet famous by Shonie Carter.

“We’ve spent the last year sort of beta-testing this in a controlled environment to really test and see the dynamic of how this would function as an actual league and real sport,” UFC chief business officer Hunter Campbell told NSAC commissioners. “What we’ve found is that this is actually a skill sport that the participants, who are at a high level in this, are skilled athletes in. They train. They’re in good shape. They take it seriously, not dissimilar with what you see in MMA and boxing.”

A full Power Slap roster is expected in the coming days.