UFC 282 media day video, live stream interviews | Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev

By Jesse Holland
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will hold a special pre-fight media day for select combatants competing on the upcoming UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) fight card, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (Dec. 10, 2022) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The LIVE stream gets underway promptly at 1 p.m. ET in the embedded video above.

YEAR-END PPV BLOWOUT! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) closes out its final pay-per-view (PPV) of the year on Sat., Dec. 10, 2022, with a battle for the vacant Light Heavyweight crown between former champion and No. 2-ranked contender, Jan Blachowicz, looking to stop the momentum of No. 3-seeded Magomed Ankalaev. In the co-main event of UFC 282, which will take place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, breakout star, Paddy Pimblett, intends to keep his momentum going at the expense of gritty veteran, Jared Gordon.

UFC 282 will be headlined by the light heavyweight title fight between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev, who took over main event duties when Jiri Prochazka blew out his shoulder and was forced to withdraw. In addition, Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett makes his Octagon return opposite lightweight bruiser Jared “Flash” Gordon. Elsewhere on the card, Santiago Ponzinibbio and Alex Morono (not Robbie Lawler) collide at 170 pounds.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 282 fight card right here, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN2/ESPN+) at 8 p.m. ET before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 282: “Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the complete UFC 282 fight card and PPV line up click here.

