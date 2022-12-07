Video: Valerie Loureda reveals new WWE name, pro wrestling attire

Inside the cage she’s Valerie Loureda. Between the ropes she’s Lola Vice.

Former Bellator MMA attraction Valerie Loureda recently revealed her new WWE name and in-ring attire as she continues her pro wrestling journey, which judging by this early video, appears to be moving in a positive direction for all parties involved.

“Lola Vice the first Cuban American woman in WWE history,” Loureda wrote on social media. “This has been one of the most challenging transitions of my life, starting from scratch, passionately working towards my debut, in the best shape of my life, and I cannot wait to represent latinas, Miami, and show the world who the real Valerie Loureda is.”

Loureda, 24, is expected to remain on the NXT roster until the promotion deems her ready for WWE television. That said, NXT features its own episodic programming on the Peacock network so don’t be surprised to the the former Bellator MMA “Master” on screens sooner, rather than later.

