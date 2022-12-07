 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Midnight Mania! Conor McGregor fires back at Joe Rogan in latest tweet-and-delete attack

UFC 264: Burns v Thompson Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

I don’t think Conor McGregor is going to be a guest on The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) anytime soon. The Irish superstar is not happy with the podcasting legend and longtime UFC color commentator, particularly after recent remarks about his vacation from the USADA testing program.

In order to recover from his gnarly broken leg, McGregor stepped out of the testing pool, enabling him to freely use whatever medicine his doctors advised best. In the process, however, McGregor raised eyebrows by also putting on a ton of muscle, which naturally resulted in some performance enhancing drug (PED) speculation ahead of his return to action.

While talking with a PED expert on JRE, Rogan dropped the following comment, “He’s taking his shirt off and posing constantly and he looks like his piss would melt that USADA cup. Like it would just like burn a hole right through the bottom of that USADA cup.”

The former double champ certainly did not appreciate the speculation, and he was quick to turn the tables on Rogan. In a since-deleted Tweet, McGregor questioned what supplements Rogan is taking to look so muscular in his fifties, as well as why the jiu-jitsu black belt never stepped into the cage himself.

“Joe looks like his piss melts his knickers, in the company that long and never took a fight hahaha @ufc oh tae kwon do competitions, call the cops hahahahaah”

There’s a considerable chance that Rogan will be on the mic whenever McGregor does step into the Octagon again. If so, there’s another storyline to consider ahead of superstar’s comeback!

Insomnia

A positive update from Dustin Poirier! Best wishes to “The Diamond.”

NOT the one that got spinning backfisted by Dong Hyun Kim back in the day ...

It’s been a tough year for the old guard. There’s quite a few former champions on this list ...

Fight fans, this is your chance to own a genuine piece of UFC history.

Frankie Edgar to WWE?

PFL is making moves ahead of their 2023 season! Kuniev has won ten straight, mostly via finish.

A new match up at 125 lbs. is scheduled for February.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Click through to relive the entire incredible career turnaround of Jan Blachowicz!

I’ll be honest and say I’ve never heard of this submission. Neat!

You’re unlikely to find a more perfect shin-to-chin connection.

Random Land

“A type of behavior which is unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations.”

Midnight Music: Punk, 1979

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

