Welcome to Midnight Mania!

I don’t think Conor McGregor is going to be a guest on The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) anytime soon. The Irish superstar is not happy with the podcasting legend and longtime UFC color commentator, particularly after recent remarks about his vacation from the USADA testing program.

In order to recover from his gnarly broken leg, McGregor stepped out of the testing pool, enabling him to freely use whatever medicine his doctors advised best. In the process, however, McGregor raised eyebrows by also putting on a ton of muscle, which naturally resulted in some performance enhancing drug (PED) speculation ahead of his return to action.

While talking with a PED expert on JRE, Rogan dropped the following comment, “He’s taking his shirt off and posing constantly and he looks like his piss would melt that USADA cup. Like it would just like burn a hole right through the bottom of that USADA cup.”

The former double champ certainly did not appreciate the speculation, and he was quick to turn the tables on Rogan. In a since-deleted Tweet, McGregor questioned what supplements Rogan is taking to look so muscular in his fifties, as well as why the jiu-jitsu black belt never stepped into the cage himself.

Here we go pic.twitter.com/oWt2EZTXi0 — Heavyweight Thanos (@MMAThanos) December 6, 2022

“Joe looks like his piss melts his knickers, in the company that long and never took a fight hahaha @ufc oh tae kwon do competitions, call the cops hahahahaah”

There’s a considerable chance that Rogan will be on the mic whenever McGregor does step into the Octagon again. If so, there’s another storyline to consider ahead of superstar’s comeback!

Insomnia

A positive update from Dustin Poirier! Best wishes to “The Diamond.”

Antibiotics are working. Getting outta the hospital tomorrow morning! — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) December 6, 2022

Related Staph Infection Hospitalizes Poirier

NOT the one that got spinning backfisted by Dong Hyun Kim back in the day ...

✅ Fighter added: Erik Silva — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) December 6, 2022

It’s been a tough year for the old guard. There’s quite a few former champions on this list ...

A lot of popular fighters have retired in 2022



Jose Aldo

Frankie Edgar

Joanna Jędrzejczyk

Donald Cerrone

Jessica Eye

T.J. Dillashaw

Uriah Hall

Luke Rockhold

Roxanne Modafferi

Felice Herrig

Nina Nunes

Melvin Manhoef — José Youngs (@JoseYoungs) December 6, 2022

Fight fans, this is your chance to own a genuine piece of UFC history.

I’m sendin this signed poster to one fan who retweets this once i hit 200,000 followers as a thank u.



U’ll hav an autographed photo of my bloody boxers after I ripped my open with that drill. pic.twitter.com/mFkXWAoKbn — Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) December 5, 2022

Frankie Edgar to WWE?

Frankie Edgar was in a pro wrestling match last night pic.twitter.com/yalcQYq1B8 — MMA mania (@mmamania) December 5, 2022

PFL is making moves ahead of their 2023 season! Kuniev has won ten straight, mostly via finish.

The best wishes of Eagle FC go to our heavyweight champion Rizvan Kuniev, who has today signed with PFL for their 2023 season pic.twitter.com/OoYmw8ATh1 — Eagle FC (@EagleFightClub) December 6, 2022

A new match up at 125 lbs. is scheduled for February.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Click through to relive the entire incredible career turnaround of Jan Blachowicz!

October 4, 2014



Jan came into the UFC with a 17-3 record, achieving numerous accolades in KSW.



Despite this, he was +245 against Ilir Latifi in his debut.



Jan made a massive statement with this win.



Ending off his blitz with a body kick, Beauty. pic.twitter.com/IFR8jJX4LD — Ocelot MMA (@Ocelot_MMA) December 6, 2022

Related Timid Teixeira Ducking Mighty Magomed

I’ll be honest and say I’ve never heard of this submission. Neat!

Irish Amateur prospect Jake Ngai pulled off a rare Tarikoplata just moments ago at Cage Legacy 18.



Impressive stuff from the 19-year old who fighting out of Satori Gym in Dublin. pic.twitter.com/4S6t28wFu3 — Ian O'Neill (@ioneillmma) December 4, 2022

You’re unlikely to find a more perfect shin-to-chin connection.

Random Land

“A type of behavior which is unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations.”

The ‘goblin community’ has spoken!



We’re pleased to announce goblin mode as the #OxfordWOTY 2022.



Read more about this year’s winning choice here #TeamGoblinMode: https://t.co/NmC2UYau3U pic.twitter.com/yqQ9eIlIeQ — Oxford University Press (@OxUniPress) December 5, 2022

Midnight Music: Punk, 1979

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.