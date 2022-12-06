Paddy Pimblett hates ‘fake people,’ not a Colby Covington fan: ‘I don’t like people who put acts on’

Don’t expect to see Paddy Pimblett suddenly ramping up his personality any time soon.

Pimblett has quickly become one of the biggest stars in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and he knows it. Set for his biggest spotlight yet as one half of the UFC 282 co-main event this weekend (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022), “The Baddy” wants to make it clear that there are no manufactured bits to his character.

“I’d hate myself if I tried,” Pimblett told ESPN. “I hate fake people. I don’t like it. As I’ve said before, I don’t like Colby Covington because of the act he puts on. I don’t like people who put acts on. It’s just not me. It’s annoying.”

Covington, a two-time Welterweight title challenger and former interim champion, gained initial notoriety for his brash and outspoken nature. “Chaos” hasn’t been shy to cross nearly any line, embracing the hate unlike most others in mixed martial arts (MMA).

The 27-year-old Pimblett has already won three consecutive bouts in UFC with each gradually getting bigger than the last. Veteran Lightweight, Jared Gordon, awaits Pimblett at UFC 282 and Pimblett is aware that he’s a big reason the pair is locked into their spot on the card.

“I’ve always known I was gonna be a superstar,” Pimblett said. For me, it’s nothing new. It’s just standard procedure.

“I don’t know [what makes someone a superstar],” he added. “I’m just a main man, lad. I’m the one that everyone wants the interviews with. I’m the one that everyone wants the pictures with and to come and see and that’s just a fact. I am the main man now, lad. People who want to dispute it can, but they know they're wrong.”

