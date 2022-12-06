ONE Championship signs crop of undefeated fighters, including younger brother of Ray Cooper III

ONE Championship is adding to its already extensive roster.

MMA Mania confirmed today (Tues., Dec. 6, 2022) with sources close to the promotion that four undefeated prospects have been signed. The names include Shamil Erdogan (8-0), Akbar Abdulaev (8-0), Aaron Canarte (10-0), and Blake Cooper (2-0).

Amongst the names, Cooper, 26, stands out most as he’s the younger brother of two-time Professional Fighters League (PFL) Welterweight champion, Ray Cooper III. The Hawaii native is a Welterweight just like his big brother, having racked up three victories as an amateur and most recently earned his second professional victory in Sept. 2022.

Moscow, Russia’s Erdogan has finished half of his eight career wins primarily competing under the Fight Nights Global and Eagle Fighting Championship banners. Erdogan will add an injection of life to ONE’s Light Heavyweight division where his fellow countryman, Anatoly Malykhin, just won the title (watch highlights) this past weekend (Dec. 2, 2022).

Abdulaev also enters the promotion hailing from Moscow. The Featherweight hopeful has yet to see the judges’ scorecards with seven knockouts and one submission on his resume.

Related Chatri Sityodtong Insists ONE Is Bigger And Better Than UFC

Canarte, like Abdulaev, bolsters ONE’s Featherweight roster and is touted as one the best up-and-comers from Ecuador. Including his amateur career, Canarte has won 15 straight bouts and has finished six of his pro opponents (three knockouts, three submissions).

None of the fighters have their debut fights in ONE scheduled as of yet.