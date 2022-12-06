 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Is Joe Rogan calling UFC 282? Broadcast, commentary teams set for year-end PPV card

By Jesse Holland
UFC 277 Weigh-in Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently unveiled its broadcast and commentary teams for the upcoming UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) event, headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between former champion Jan Blachowicz and streaking 205-pound contender Magomed Ankalaev. The action takes place this Sat. night (Dec. 10, 2022) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

YEAR-END PPV BLOWOUT! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) closes out its final pay-per-view (PPV) of the year on Sat., Dec. 10, 2022, with a battle for the vacant Light Heavyweight crown between former champion and No. 2-ranked contender, Jan Blachowicz, looking to stop the momentum of No. 3-seeded Magomed Ankalaev. In the co-main event of UFC 282, which will take place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, breakout star, Paddy Pimblett, intends to keep his momentum going at the expense of gritty veteran, Jared Gordon.

Longtime play-by-play man Jon Anik leads the cageside charge, alongside color commentary legend Joe Rogan and former UFC two-division champion Daniel Cormier. As usual, “Veteran Voice of the Octagon” Bruce Buffer will handle fighter walkouts while roving reporter Megan Olivi covers pre- and post-fight interviews.

That’s according to MMA Junkie.

In addition, veteran broadcaster Ashley Brewer hosts the post-fight show with former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz and UFC light heavyweight bruiser Anthony Smith. Boxing icon Teddy Atlas will also be on hand to provide his insight and analysis for all the UFC 282 action this weekend in “Sin City.”

Aside from the light heavyweight championship bout between Blachowicz and Ankalaev, the UFC 282 PPV main card will feature Darren Till and Dricus Du Plessis colliding for a spot in the crowded middleweight title chase, not long after Jared “Flash” Gordon and Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett hook ‘em up at 155 pounds.

For the rest of the UFC 282 fight card and PPV lineup click here.

