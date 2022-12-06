Tracy Cortez releases statement in wake of UFC Orlando cancellation — ‘I’ll be back’

UFC flyweight Tracy Cortez made weight for her Amanda Ribas fight ahead of the UFC Orlando event last weekend at Amway Center in Florida, only to have the “Sunshine State” athletic commission swoop in and pull her from the ESPN lineup as the result of an undisclosed “medical issue.”

So what the heck happened?

“I myself did NOT pull out of my fight this past weekend, I was pulled by the state commission and doctors,” Cortez wrote on Instagram. “I did talk to my opponent and I wanna thank Amanda for being so understanding and respectful of the situation. I worked extremely hard for this fight and was in disbelief myself when (doctors) told me I wasn’t cleared. This is a private matter and will update you all when the time is right. I ask to (please) respect my privacy and to those who support, my day 1’s, know that I’ll be back.”

Related Please Stop Flashing Tracy Cortez

No word yet from the promotion on what the plans are moving forward and it’s hard to speculate without knowing why Cortez was ruled medically unfit to compete. The promotion could rebook their 125-pound contest for an upcoming card or send both fighters on their separate ways.

“I want to thank every single one of you that sent me sweet, heartfelt messages,” Cortez said. “Honestly, means the world to me. It’s so easy to be negative and think the worst in a situation like mine this weekend and I’m just grateful to have fans that are so supporting! So, thank you!”

For complete results and play-by-play coverage of UFC Orlando click here.