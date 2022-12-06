Swollen, deformed Dustin Poirier ‘not making progress’ in new hospital video

Holy crap that foot is looking pretty bad. Hope he gets better soon pic.twitter.com/EgpgrUQxip

Dustin Poirier remains hospitalized with Staph infection and his wife Jolie recently uploaded an Instagram story that gave fans a glimpse of what “The Diamond” is dealing with during his stay. The longtime UFC lightweight contender has extreme swelling in his left foot that left him temporarily deformed.

“Not making much progress,” Jolie wrote. “Actually looking worse. Be patient.”

Poirier, 33, was last seen submitting Michael Chandler at the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) event last month in New York City and has won eight of his last 10 with six finishes. No telling how long this medical setback will keep him out of the cage but it sounds like Poirier is not opposed to a fourth fight against lightweight nemesis and “Road House” actor Conor McGregor.

“You done filming Roid House and ready to get slapped around again?” Poirier wrote on Twitter, taking a jab at the recent drug-testing news involving McGregor.

“Ye I’m in Amsterdam jacked like van damn,” McGregor replied in a since-deleted tweet. “You weren’t just hurt pal. You were scared hurt don’t forget it. I’m coming back to put you in a box. Full of it. I’m sending you off this earth. Permanent. Stay waiting for the road house as well pal you and the missus will love it.”

Poirier is listed as day-to-day.