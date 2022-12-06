It’s UFC 282 fight week, and while we’re still excited for the UFC’s little end of the year pay-per-view, we have to admit injuries have definitely taken its toll on this card.

Things started going wrong when Jiri Prochazka injured his shoulder, scrapping a light heavyweight title rematch against Glover Teixeira. Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev will now fight for the belt, which Prochazka relinquished. Then we had Robbie Lawler getting pulled from his potential Fight of the Night against Santiago Ponzinibbio, and MMA fans wailed and gnashed their teeth for this was bad.

Now another fight has been called off: Ovince Saint Preux will no longer fight Anthony Trocoli after the Brazilian fighter had visa issues. The promotion is looking for another light heavyweight opponent for “OSP,” who has now lost three opponents leading up to this card. Originally he was supposed to face Alexander Gustafsson, then Philipe Lins, and then Trocoli.

We also have another replacement fight announcement to make: as per The Underground, Alex Morono will be stepping in for Robbie Lawler to fight Santiago Poniznibbio. Morono is currently on a four fight win streak, and he accepted this fight on six day’s notice. Their match will take place at a catchweight of 180 pounds. Ponzinibbio is looking to get back in the win column after two tough split-decision losses to Geoff Neal and Michel Pereira.

Here’s the line-up for UFC 282 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada as it stands right now.

UFC 282 PPV Main Card On ESPN+ (10 p.m. ET):

205 lbs.: Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev

155 lbs.: Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon

180 lbs.: Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Alex Moreno

185 lbs.: Dricus du Plessis vs. Darren Till

145 lbs.: Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria

UFC 282 ESPN2/ESPN+ ‘Prelims’ Card (8 p.m. ET):

265 lbs.: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Chris Daukaus

135 lbs.: Jay Perrin vs. Raul Rosas Jr.

185 lbs.: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dalcha Lungiambula

205 lbs.: Ovince Saint Preux vs. TBA

UFC 282 ESPN+ Early ‘Prelims’ Card (5:30 p.m. ET):

185 lbs.: Chris Curtis vs. Joaquin Buckley

145 lbs.: Billy Quarantillo vs. Alexander Hernandez

145 lbs.: T.J. Brown vs. Erik Silva

125 lbs.: Daniel da Silva vs. Vinicius Salvador

135 lbs.: Cameron Saaiman vs. Steven Koslow

