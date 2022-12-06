Edmen Shahbazyan has a new home, and he’s happy.

“The Golden Boy” returns to action this weekend (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at the UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) event in Las Vegas after a year away from the Octagon where he faces middleweight powerhouse Dalcha Lungiambula on the ESPN2 “Prelims” card.

A lot has taken place for Shahbazyan in the last year. He changed management, changed fight camps, and moved his life from Glendale, CA, to Las Vegas. The 25 year-old now trains at Xtreme Couture, and he is very relieved that he has finally made the switch.

In an exclusive interview with MMAmania.com, Shahbazyan opened up about the move.

“So, when I was talking with my now manager, Ali [Abdelaziz], he recommended moving to Vegas. He said he wanted me to take some time to improve, learn and get better, and get a fight later this year, which we did. And that really helped you know,” Shahbazyan said. “He connected me with coach Dewey Cooper at Xtreme Couture, and also, I knew one of my coaches here, coach Jason Manly, who was also in Vegas. So yeah, it just all added up together. And that’s pretty much how it started. And I’ve been loving it, you know. I moved to Vegas. I live here now. So it’s amazing.”

“Honestly, for a professional fighter or mixed martial artist — UFC fighter — I think [Las Vegas] is a great place,” Shahbazyan continued. “You got the UFC P.I., you got Xtreme, you got all of these high-level coaches with you, and always have high-level guys coming in and out of town. So you can’t ask for a better place when you’re a fighter to train, and then you got good food in Vegas. Everything’s good here.”

With Shahbazyan rebuilding at a new fight camp, that also means he left one in the dust. The new “Vegas Edmen” left Glendale Fighting Club earlier this year, where he trained under Edmond Tarverdyan for his entire career.

It was a tough decision for him, but it was absolutely needed for the up-and-coming middleweight who is in need of a win.

“I was at that gym for a long time, you know, pretty much when I started fighting. It is difficult to switch up [camps], but you know, I felt like it was needed. Mentally and physically it was needed for me to make that change,” Shahbazyan said. “It was a tough decision to make, but I’m glad I made it. And that’s why it took some time off to really just get used to Vegas. Familiarize myself with the coaches, staff, and training partners and just improve and work on myself to get better in the end.”

Shahbazyan is currently on a three-fight losing skid, the worst of his young career. In his three losses, he was finished in two of them (watch here). However, he isn’t letting the losing streak get to his head because he knows things have changed since his previous defeat last November.

“Vegas Edmen” is guaranteeing victory at UFC 282.

“I’m coming back with the victory this Saturday night, and you’re gonna see a much different version of Edmen. A much more improved version, that’s for sure,” Shahbazyan said. “Vegas Edmen is coming to get back on the winning streak. Getting victories again, you know, I’m a better fighter now. I’ve improved. I’m older now. I’m 25, and yeah, I’m ready.”

“Just know, this Edmen is gonna be good. And we’re coming to the top. One fight at a time, you know, no rush. Taking it fight by fight, but I’m going to slowly work my way ... I’m gonna go in there and dominate. I’m gonna get the victory. No doubt about it.”

