UFC President Dana White was a featured guest of Peyton and Eli Manning on the “ManningCast” production earlier tonight (Mon., Dec. 5, 2022) during the New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers showdown at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. In a competitive game, legendary quarter back Tom Brady led the Buccaneers to last-second comeback win, closing the game with a 17-16 score.

White is a longtime Tom Brady fan, which alongside UFC’s partnership with ESPN was apparently enough to earn White a guest role on the “ManningCast.” White talked football with the quarterbacking brothers. Ever the promoter, however, White couldn’t resist showing off his latest toy: Dana White’s Power Slap League!

Both Manning brothers seemed a bit befuddled by the new sport, but who can blame them? Check out their reaction below:

The Manning bros react to Dana White’s power slap lol pic.twitter.com/iSqfCo5Baq — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) December 6, 2022

Otherwise, the only thing of note to come from White’s appearance on the “ManningCast” was a whole lot of fan criticism, as well as speculation that White was sweating the money line due to a major bet on Tampa Bay (it wouldn’t be the first time!). All over Twitter, White’s football knowledge was called into question, and more than one person labeled White the “worst Manning Cast guest yet.”

Check out Israel Adesanya catching some waves in Tahiti!

When life gives you waves… ️ ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/5NLmrcGAaM — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) December 5, 2022

A fun and badass review of the year! Click through for the full thread.

HARDEST FIGHT PICS OF 2022



A thread ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/jA1KRmlCxl — Fight Pics That Go Hard (@fightpicsgohard) December 4, 2022

Michael Chandler knocks out Tony Ferguson (May)



@HansGutknecht + @rebilasphoto pic.twitter.com/M9imKF3PaL — Fight Pics That Go Hard (@fightpicsgohard) December 4, 2022

Former foes reach out to Dustin Poirier, who’s been hospitalized with a staph infection.

Wishing you a quick recover champ



Vamos orar pelo Diamond. Ele vai superar essa https://t.co/dNvzUJ8hVb — Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) December 5, 2022

Heal up soon scruffy knickers https://t.co/lvAQhAXFYf — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 5, 2022

An interesting look into the mindset of Jon Jones. Ignoring all of his non-fighting problems, “Bones” has always been a fascinatingly effective mix of ruthlessness and strategy inside the Octagon.

jon jones on his gamelan vs francis ngannou pic.twitter.com/0hW3VhvAYM — Dovy (@DovySimuMMA) December 3, 2022

Derek Brunson weighs in on the gambling scandal:

UFC always too late . They should’ve banned us from betting on fights a long time ago . Would’ve saved me a lot of cash with my trash a** picks — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 3, 2022

It’s actually been a lot of fun watching Bryan Battle continually exceed expectations. Think he earns his fourth UFC win here?

Replacement



Bryan Battle replacing Michael Morales on December 17th at #UFCVegas66. He is facing Rinat Fakhretdinov. Fight takes place in the UFC APEX. pic.twitter.com/QitP5jm7eI — Marcel Dorff (@BigMarcel24) December 2, 2022

Who’s ready for Marvin Vettori to return to the Octagon Bangkok-ready?

UFC Middleweight Marvin Vettori sparring with Diesellek at Elite Fight Club in Bangkok, Thailand. Diesellek is head trainer of ONE Kickboxing Bantamweight champion Petchtanong. pic.twitter.com/ijdOWeYrNg — Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) December 3, 2022

Elbows, the choke, the armbar — good luck defending all of that at once!

Miller straightens the arm for the win! #iKONFC6 pic.twitter.com/sNnjjrZn5M — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) December 3, 2022

Any truly elite wrestler who can get decent at the 1-1-2 will absolutely drop opponents. For athletes with that background, fundamentals are all that are really necessary until the highest level.

Anthony Cassar has been waiting for a while to make his professional debut.



Good first win for the former NCAA wrestling champ from Penn St (who also beat Gable Steveson ), and friend/training partner/teammate of Bo Nickal pic.twitter.com/21TtgSmdGR — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) December 3, 2022

It doesn’t look like Junior ever really recovered from the first blitz that stunned him.

Akira Junior with the comeback victory against former Bellator fighter Hisaki Kato!@AKIRAjr1990 | #k1wgp



pic.twitter.com/Q5IyKNchSX — Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) December 3, 2022

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.