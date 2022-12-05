Joe Rogan pestered by Liver King for podcast invitation: ‘You ran a con game and you got busted’

Brian “Liver King” Johnson has been persistent in attempting to get on the world’s most popular podcast.

Last week was a tough one for the believer in ancestral dieting. Johnson, 45, became a viral sensation thanks to his stunning physique which he credited as the result of consistently and exclusively eating raw meats. Most notably, liver, of course.

Johnson from the get-go claimed that he was all-natural, achieving his impressive look without the help of any steroid use. Unfortunately for the social media influencer, his steroid regimen was leaked via email and he came clean about his lie shortly after on his YouTube channel.

Since then, Johnson has continued trying his hardest to get on Joe Rogan’s podcast and went as far as approaching the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) commentator at one of Rogan’s recent shows in Las Vegas, Nevada. Security stopped Johnson, however, and his chances of making this attention-seeking dream come true have all but dissipated.

“He was front row at one of my shows in Vegas at the MGM,” Rogan said on his Joe Rogan Experience podcast. “Then I saw him again at the [Saul] Canelo [Alvarez] fight. He was trying real hard to get on the podcast and he’s been trying really hard to get on now. He contacted a few friends of mine and some of them like Bert Kreischer that have had him on their show. For what? Say that [apology] more? Like come on, this is dumb, man. This is a f—king — you ran a con game and you got busted. It’s unfortunate that you feel terrible, I’m sorry you feel bad cause that’s just what happens when you get caught lying. But you didn’t have to lie.”

Rogan has had a who's who of names appear on his long-running platform, but Johnson will have to deal with being off the illustrious list.