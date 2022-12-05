UFC star Dustin Poirier remains hospitalized — ‘It’s getting serious’

UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier, just a few weeks removed from his submission victory over Michael Chandler at UFC 281 in New York, was admitted to the hospital on Sunday (Dec. 4, 2022) and as of this writing, has yet to be released.

“Going on Day 2 in the hospital,” Poirier posted to his Instagram stories. “Shit’s getting serious.”

So what happened?

“Some context on Dustin Poirier’s [Instagram] posts about being hospitalized,” ESPN reporter Brett Okamoto wrote on Twitter. “[He] told me it’s Staph (infection), but he’s not responding to antibiotics over the last 24 hours. Undergoing further blood work now, hopefully get some answers today.”

See just how serious Staph infection can be right here.

In fact, it created a “life-threatening situation” for ex-middleweight champion Robert Whittaker when it spread to “The Reaper’s” stomach back in early 2018. Fortunately the Aussie was able to make a full recovery and with any luck, Poirier will as well.

Expect more updates on “The Diamond’s” condition in the coming days.