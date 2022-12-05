ManningCast guests tonight: UFC boss Dana White joins stacked football lineup on ESPN2

UFC President Dana White will join Peyton and Eli Manning on “ManningCast” tonight (Mon., Dec. 5, 2022) ahead of the New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers showdown at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The show gets underway at 8:13 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

White, a longtime fan of the New England Patriots and Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, will likely use some of his airtime to hype up the UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) event, which features select “Prelims” bouts on ESPN2.

White once predicted UFC would overtake NFL in global popularity.

“The NFL has been spending billions of dollars trying to break into other countries, and it’s not happening. You know why? Because nobody (cares) about football in other countries,” White told Las Vegas Review-Journal. “The people in London or Canada or Mexico are never going to care about the New York Giants. It’s like saying cricket is going to be big here someday. Soccer never really even made it big here, but it’s huge around the rest of the world.”

“At the time that we bought (the UFC), it wasn’t allowed on pay per view. Porn is on pay per view, but UFC was not allowed on pay per view,” White continued. “I can take two guys and put them in an Octagon, and they can use any martial art they want, it transcends all cultural barriers, all language barriers. We’re all human beings, and fighting is in our DNA. We get it and we like it. It doesn’t have to be explained to us.”

For the current UFC 282 fight card and PPV lineup click here.