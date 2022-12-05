UFC 282 fight card takes second massive hit after Robbie Lawler pulled from PPV lineup

Well, this sucks.

Former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler has been pulled from his upcoming Santiago Ponzinibbio fight, previously scheduled for the UFC 282: “Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev” pay-per-view (PPV) card on Sat., Dec. 10, 2022 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

That’s according to ESPN.

The promotion is currently seeking a replacement for the “Ruthless” veteran though it’s not yet known the severity of his undisclosed injury. The 29-16 (1 NC) Lawler, who turns 41 next March, is coming off a technical knockout loss to Bryan Barberena and has now dropped five of his last six.

As for the hot-and-cold Ponzinibbio, 36, he’s looking to rebound from consecutive split decision losses to Geoff Neal and Michel Pereira. The “Argentine Dagger” dropped to 28-6 overall after losing three of his last four but also bagged two “Fight of the Night” bonuses during that span.

