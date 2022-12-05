Kevin Holland headed for surgery, posts gnarly photo of broken ‘balloon’ hand from UFC Orlando

Kevin Holland is headed for surgery.

The welterweight “Big Mouth” broke the third, fourth and fifth metacarpal bones in his right hand early in his technical knockout loss to two-time title challenger Stephen Thompson last weekend in the UFC Orlando main event, according to ESPN. The result will be surgery and an extended vacation.

Here’s what his hand looked like after the fight.

Ouch.

Holland (23-9, 1 NC) has now dropped two straight after previously coming up short opposite Khamzat Chimaev in a short-notice fight at UFC 279 back in September. That said, the 30 year-old “Trailblazer” is unlikely to lose any stock after his “Fight of the Night” against “Wonderboy” at UFC Orlando.

“He was telling me to slow down, and I was telling him I’m sorry the entire time,” Thompson said at the UFC Orlando post-fight press conference. “He was like, ‘You got me good,’ I was like ‘I’m sorry, man!’ It was fun. He’s hilarious. We had some fun conversations in there. We wouldn’t have put on a good show if it wasn’t for him as well. I appreciate Kevin.”

