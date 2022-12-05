Demetrious Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes trilogy booked for ONE Championship U.S. debut on May 5 in Colorado

ONE Championship today announced the promotion will make its stateside debut on Prime Video at 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colo., on Fri., May 5, 2023 with a headlining act between reigning flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson and Brazilian rival Adriano Moraes.

“This is a monumental day in the history of ONE Championship as we announce our U.S. on-ground debut in Colorado,” Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, wrote in today’s release. “We are very grateful for the support of the state athletic commission and look forward to putting on an unforgettable show for our passionate fanbase in the U.S. and watching around the world.”

Johnson (31-4-1), a former UFC flyweight champion, lost his ONE title to Moraes (20-4) at ONE on TNT 1 in early 2021 but later reclaimed his crown by tarnishing “Black Diamond” in their ONE on Prime 1 rematch last August. ONE on Prime 10 will be free for Amazon Prime subscribers in the U.S. and Canada.

Expect more ONE on Prime 10 fight card announcements in the coming weeks.