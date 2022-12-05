UFC odds: Aljamain Sterling remains betting favorite over returning Henry Cejudo for March title fight

Reigning UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is planning to make his next 135-pound title defense against former division kingpin Henry Cejudo at one of the promotion’s upcoming pay-per-view (PPV) events in March, according to a recent social media post from the rehabbing “Funk Master.”

Sterling, 33, opened as the odds-on betting favorite at -150 (2/3) against +120 (6/5) for the underdog Cejudo, according to BetOnline.ag, and over the last few weeks that line has tightened to -120 (5/6) for Sterling and +100 (1/1) for Cejudo. Those odds may continue to fluctuate if and when the promotion makes their bout official.

The streaking Sterling (22-3) has now captured eight straight wins, which includes consecutive title defenses against former champions Petr Yan and TJ Dillashaw. The 35 year-old Cejudo (16-2), who also held gold at 125 pounds, has not competed since briefly retiring from MMA back in early 2020 and recently reentered the USADA testing pool.

