Is The Rock on steroids? Joe Rogan wants ‘massive’ WWE star to ‘come clean right now’

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan wants former WWE wrestler Dwayne Johnson, still commonly referred to as “The Rock” despite his successful transition to Hollywood, to come clean and admit he uses steroids. Not to shame the 50 year-old “Black Adam” star, but rather to compel Johnson to play fair with his impressionable audience.

“The Rock should come clean right now,” Rogan said. “He should make a video in response to the ‘Liver King’ video. ‘I need to talk to you because The Rock’s been lying.’ There’s not a fucking chance in hell he’s clean. Not a chance in hell. As big as The Rock is, at 50? He’s so massive and he’s so different than he was when he was 30.”

Steroids are back in the news after last week’s “Liver King” expose. Social media personality Brian Johnson, who rose to quasi-fame by eating raw meat and acting crazy, was called on the carpet for denying steroid use, despite his unnatural physique. Like “Liver King,” Rogan believes “The Rock” has a responsibility to his followers.

“There’s a responsibility you have to people who are listening to you,” Rogan continued. “If you don’t want to talk about it, that’s one thing. But if you do talk about it, there’s a responsibility you have to people listening to you and I think you have to be honest about it, which is why I’m honest about it. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with taking hormone replacement.”

The Rock has been known to frequent UFC cards and was inside the Octagon to present the “BMF” belt back in Nov. 2019, even at the risk of getting his ass whooped by welterweight veteran Nate Diaz. That said, he may not feel welcome after getting called put by Rogan and Co. in this recent “Experience” podcast with “More Plates, More Dates.”