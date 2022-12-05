Larissa Pacheco admits to ‘frustrating’ omission from Cris Cyborg fight talk: ‘I want to be a part of this’

Larissa Pacheco has become one of the greatest success stories in the history of Professional Fighters League (PFL).

The 28-year-old knockout artist helped kick off the promotion in its first year after rebranding from its period as World Series of Fighting (WSOF). A Bantamweight prospect during her time with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in 2014 and 2015, Pacheco is now the force at 155 and 145 pounds after winning her first title in the promotion along with the $1 million prize.

Riding a six-fight win streak with five knockouts, Pacheco now seems poised to join the discussion for big fights as PFL approaches its 2023 pay-per-view (PPV) series. PFL Founder, Donn Davis, has since continued to pursue a potential super fight with Bellator Featherweight champion, Cris “Cyborg” Justino, to Pacheco’s rival, Kayla Harrison, however.

“Yeah, it’s definitely frustrating,” Pacheco told MMA Mania. “I mean Kayla just lost and she lost to me so I just want to be included in this place. I’ve got no problem with Kayla getting to do it too, I’ve no problem in Kayla doing these first, but I want to be in these super fights, I want to be in the conversation and I want to be a part of this.

“I’m here. I’m willing and able, I’m ready to go,” she added. “I think I’m a way more exciting fight for the Cyborg superfight. It’s just a matter of these girls wanting to fight me. So, if they do, I toss my name in the hat and I’m ready to go.”

The third time against Harrison was the charm for the Brazilian two weekends ago. Pacheco finally achieved her dream of becoming a champion, scoring a unanimous decision in the Harrison trilogy at the 2022 PFL Championship (watch highlights).

Related Pachecho Rips MMA Trolls Who Called Her A Man

Pacheco’s title win adds her name to the mix of top champions from her country. Therefore, a Cyborg match up can make for an even more exciting prospect with some big-time implications.

“I think before this fight Kayla was constantly talking herself up, saying she was the best [ever],” Pacheco said of the greatest of all time debate. “I think I spoiled that party. I put it as a group of three. It’s Amanda [Nunes], Cris, and myself. Different weight classes, different promotions, but if you want to hear the three best, those are the three.”