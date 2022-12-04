Tai Tuivasa is in good spirits after his brutal knockout loss last night (Dec. 3, 2022) at UFC Orlando, which took place inside Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Indeed, it took Sergei Pavlovich less than one minute to dismantle “Bam Bam” and notch his fifth straight first round stoppage victory (watch highlights). After the fight, Tuivasa let everyone know that he, “got done tonight” and he needs to take some with the family.

“F—k. Got done tonight,” Tuivasa wrote on social media. “Big love to my team fankyou for all y’all do. Congrats to [Sergei Pavlovich] got me first. Rocked me hard, couldn’t recover. Time to come home see my family be back in the Area and regather.

“Last but not least,” he continued. “ORRRLAAAANDOOO Wooow what a crowd y’all really turned up tonight. I didn’t get to put on a show and a shoey tonight my bad I will be back. All my fans. Sick c—ts love yahs ayyy.”

Tuivasa has now suffered back-to-back losses and been stopped in both of them. We mentioned in our random tidbits and storylines article on Thursday that it was a pretty quick turnaround for “Bam Bam” after getting knocked out by Ciryl Gane only three months ago (watch it). Thankfully, Tuivasa has no plans to fight at UFC 284 in Perth, Australia. Instead, he told the media at UFC Orlando media day on Wednesday he’d rather be drunk in the stands.

For what it’s worth, Tuivasa — who often celebrates with fans post-fight — refused to take the fan’s beers following his latest loss, which makes sense ... in more ways than one.

For complete UFC Orlando results and coverage click here.