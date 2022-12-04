Kevin Holland transported to hospital after UFC Orlando loss

Kevin Holland spent some time at the local hospital after his main event loss.

Last night (Dec. 3, 2022) at UFC Orlando, Holland and Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson had an ultra-exciting four-round scrap that ended in a corner stoppage. After the fourth round, Holland’s head coach Bob Perez threw in the towel to prevent further damage to his fighter’s broken hand. (Watch the highlights!)

According to Holland’s manager Oren Hodak, ‘Trailblazer’ broke his hand in the first round and was transported to the hospital.

“[Kevin Holland] broke his right hand landing a cross in the first round,” Hodak wrote on Twitter. ”Hand is very swollen. Being transported to the hospital. Congrats to [Stephen Thompson] and team.”

That is two straight losses for the fan favorite, and his loss at UFC Orlando was his first in his new weight class.

While Holland is going to be recovering for a few months from a broken hand, he will be doing so with a $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus.

Holland wasn’t the only one who suffered some injuries, as his opponent ‘Wonderboy’ got a big gash above his eyebrow from an accidental head butt in the fight.

Thompson’s brother-in-law, aka former UFC welterweight champion Chris Weidman, filmed Wonderboy getting stitched up in some fantastic but NSFW behind-the-scenes camera work.

For complete UFC Orlando results and coverage click here.