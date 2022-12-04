Remember that in-ring somewhat bromance at UFC 277 between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno? Well, throw that out the window because evil Figgy is back!

It has been an absolutely rough few weeks for James Krause and his Kansas gym, Glory MMA. This past week UFC’s Chief Business Officer Hunter Cambell sent out a memo banning any fighter that trains under Krause or Glory MMA from competing in the UFC if they choose to train there still. (Read all about it here)

On Saturday, the UFC flyweight champion took a shot at Krause and his upcoming opponent on social media.

“What a cute couple! A traitor working with a man who fixes fights,” Figueiredo wrote on Instagram. “Ain’t no fixing this fight so tell your Ex-coach to bet the house because I’m knocking your traitor ass out! @theassassinbaby ”

Moreno responded an hour later in the comments with “Polish up Google translate.”

It is unclear yet where Moreno will do the rest of his fight camp, as Moreno switched his camp to Glory MMA before his last fight at UFC 277, and according to the new memo, he has to abandon Krause.

Figueiredo and Moreno will fight for a UFC record fourth time at UFC 283 on January 21 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The series is 1-1-1, and they will also unify the flyweight belt that night.