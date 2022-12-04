Darren Elkins and blood go together like peanut butter and jelly.

It was another bloody night for Elkins at UFC Orlando, but it did not go his way, as he was defeated via unanimous decision by Jonathan Pearce.

In the third round of his fight, Elkins ate a nasty elbow that opened up a massive cut above his eye, forcing the doctor to come in and take a look. After a few seconds, the ring-side doctor said ‘The Damage’ could continue, and he got the crowd going. But, unfortunately, he got pummeled the rest of the fight.

After his fight, Elkins posted to his social media that he needs to go back to the drawing board.

While it was a pretty dominant loss, the 38-year-old Team Alpha Male fighter has still won three of his last five, including two finishes over Luiz Eduardo Garagorri and Darrick Minner.

Nevertheless, it was still an entertaining fight from ‘The Damage,’ and of course, the internet was having fun with the amount of blood coming from his head.

Take a look and laugh.

Darren Elkins in his corner in-between rounds every time he fights: #UFCOrlando pic.twitter.com/4yzjQQjY5a — MacMally (@MacMallyMMA) December 4, 2022

Dan Miragliotta: The doctor needs to take a look at that cut.



Darren Elkins:#UFCOrlando pic.twitter.com/Bg9dGZQblo — MMA On Point (@OnPointMMA) December 4, 2022

me watching the cutman put vaseline on darren elkins face:#UFCOrlando pic.twitter.com/NQWANbVXvm — Hektic_One (@hektic_one) December 4, 2022

Darren Elkins looks like when your little sister finds lipstick pic.twitter.com/L9WVGBOUbz — WhiteboiiDuhGoat ‍ ️ (@WhiteboiDuhGoat) December 4, 2022

For complete UFC Orlando results and coverage click here.