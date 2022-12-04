 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Darren Elkins’ response to his ultra bloody fight: ‘Back to the drawing board’

By AlexBehunin
UFC Fight Night: Elkins v Pearce Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Darren Elkins and blood go together like peanut butter and jelly.

It was another bloody night for Elkins at UFC Orlando, but it did not go his way, as he was defeated via unanimous decision by Jonathan Pearce.

In the third round of his fight, Elkins ate a nasty elbow that opened up a massive cut above his eye, forcing the doctor to come in and take a look. After a few seconds, the ring-side doctor said ‘The Damage’ could continue, and he got the crowd going. But, unfortunately, he got pummeled the rest of the fight.

After his fight, Elkins posted to his social media that he needs to go back to the drawing board.

While it was a pretty dominant loss, the 38-year-old Team Alpha Male fighter has still won three of his last five, including two finishes over Luiz Eduardo Garagorri and Darrick Minner.

Nevertheless, it was still an entertaining fight from ‘The Damage,’ and of course, the internet was having fun with the amount of blood coming from his head.

Take a look and laugh.

For complete UFC Orlando results and coverage click here.

