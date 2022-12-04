Israeli fighter Natan Levy calls out Kanye West: ‘Come see me, bro’

A famous rapper better watch out; he’s got a UFC fighter calling him out.

Natan Levy picked up his second UFC win at UFC Orlando (Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022) by defeating Genaro Valdèz via unanimous decision. (Full results here!)

While Levy didn’t get a post-fight interview in the cage because the promotion had to rush through the prelims, the lightweight Jewish fighter called out Kanye West for his recent comments.

“I think life is too short to hate, so to all these hateful people, it sucks for you. I pity you,” Levy told reporters during his post-fight interview with the media. “Other than that, you know what, Kanye West, if you’ve got a problem with me or my people, come see me, bro.”

West, who now legally goes by ‘Ye,’ has been banned on numerous social media for his posts that have been deemed antisemitic. He made headlines recently for sharing his admiration for Hitler and the Nazis.

Levy, a proud Jewish fighter, revealed that he noticed a lot of hate coming his way and the antisemitism.

“I’ve noticed it. I get a lot of lovely DMs all the time,” Levy said. “I am Jewish. It’s what I am. It’s what I was born. I’m very proud of it, and I will fight for it. I will fight for my people, in the octagon or wherever need be. I will not stand for antisemitism. I won’t stand for any racism. Not around me. Don’t bully anybody around me. Or I’m going to find you.”

