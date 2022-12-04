UFC Orlando results: Rafael dos Anjos runs through Bryan Barberena for second round submission win

Rafael dos Anjos and Bryan Barberena squared off in a Welterweight contest earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC Orlando from inside Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. In a strong showing, dos Anjos submitted his foe in the second.

Barberena opened the fight with a lot of erratic movement and quick lead leg kicks. Dos Anjos swung big a few times then ducked into the clinch, where he was able to trip Barberena to the canvas. Almost immediately, dos Anjos was attacking an arm triangle, and it looked tight! The Brazilian couldn’t finish the choke, but he used the attempt to move into mount. As he moved from bad position to bad position, Barberena did a nice job of limiting dos Anjos’ ability to do damage.

Still, he remained stuck on bottom until the bell.

“Bam Bam” slugged his way forward early in the second, landing some good shots before trying for a takedown of his own. “RDA” quickly answered with a takedown of his own, however, dragging Barberena down along the fence. It took some effort, but dos Anjos eventually established control and shut down Barberena’s attempts to scramble. Barberena gave up his back in the process of trying to stand, and dos Anjos quickly locked up the rear naked choke for a successful return to Welterweight.

Result: Rafael dos Anjos defeats Bryan Barberena via second-round rear naked choke

