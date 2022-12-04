Stephen Thompson turned back the clock last night (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) at UFC Orlando live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Amway Center in Orlando, Fla., to earn a memorable TKO stoppage over Kevin Holland in one of the best welterweight fights in years.

In addition to the show-stopping headliner, UFC Orlando produced a long list of performances worthy of discussion. Check them out below:

Forer UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos choked out Bryan Barberena in the welterweight co-main event (watch HERE)

Sergei Pavlovich made quick work of fellow heavyweight contender Tai Tuivasa with a blistering 54-second TKO win

Streaking middleweight contender Roman Dolidze showcased a new move inside of the Octagon when he used a calf slicer to stop Jack Hermansson via TKO (highlights HERE)

Phil Rowe scored a massive third-round TKO win over welterweight veteran Niko Price to spark the ESPN main card

Francis Marshall made a huge Octagon debut when he stopped Marcelo Rojo with a vicious second-round knockout

Women’s strawweight prospect Yazmin Jauregui shined yet again stopping Istela Nunes with a second-round TKO (watch HERE)

Flyweight contender Matheus Nicolau pushed his current UFC win streak to four with a second-round knockout win over Matt Schnell

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home a cool $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Orlando post-fight bonus winners below:

Fight of the Night: Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland Performance of the Night: Sergei Pavlovich Performance of the Night: Roman Dolidze

For complete UFC Orlando results and coverage click here.