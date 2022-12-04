 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC Orlando bonuses: Sergei Pavlovich banks $50K for stopping Tai Tuivasa

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa v Pavlovich Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Stephen Thompson turned back the clock last night (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) at UFC Orlando live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Amway Center in Orlando, Fla., to earn a memorable TKO stoppage over Kevin Holland in one of the best welterweight fights in years.

In addition to the show-stopping headliner, UFC Orlando produced a long list of performances worthy of discussion. Check them out below:

  • Forer UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos choked out Bryan Barberena in the welterweight co-main event (watch HERE)
  • Sergei Pavlovich made quick work of fellow heavyweight contender Tai Tuivasa with a blistering 54-second TKO win
  • Streaking middleweight contender Roman Dolidze showcased a new move inside of the Octagon when he used a calf slicer to stop Jack Hermansson via TKO (highlights HERE)
  • Phil Rowe scored a massive third-round TKO win over welterweight veteran Niko Price to spark the ESPN main card
  • Francis Marshall made a huge Octagon debut when he stopped Marcelo Rojo with a vicious second-round knockout
  • Women’s strawweight prospect Yazmin Jauregui shined yet again stopping Istela Nunes with a second-round TKO (watch HERE)
  • Flyweight contender Matheus Nicolau pushed his current UFC win streak to four with a second-round knockout win over Matt Schnell

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home a cool $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Orlando post-fight bonus winners below:

Fight of the Night: Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland

Performance of the Night: Sergei Pavlovich

Performance of the Night: Roman Dolidze

For complete UFC Orlando results and coverage click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania