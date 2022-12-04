Stephen Thompson looked downright incredible last night (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) at UFC Orlando live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Amway Center in Orlando, Fla., when “Wonderboy” dominated Kevin Holland to the tune of a fourth-round TKO (corner stoppage).

Thompson looked to be in control early with sniping shots from distance. Holland tried to close the gap to make it a dog fight and stunned “Wonderboy” with a powerful right hand. Thompson was able to regroup and regain control. Thompson kept busy in the second round with more kicks to the body and even had Holland hurt along the cage, but “Trailblazer” bit down on his mouth piece and countered with every he had.

“Wonderboy” turned it up another level in the third with multiple spinning kicks to the head and constant combinations that had Holland backpedaling all over the cage. Thompson followed his efforts up in the fourth with vicious body kicks that nearly folded Holland in half. The offense began to pile up as Holland turned into a punching bag. In between the fourth and fifth round, Holland’s corner decided to throw the towel in and stop the fight to preserve “Trailbalzer.”

