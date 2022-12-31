Luke Rockhold has already hinted at a potential return to mixed martial arts (MMA) in 2023 following his soft retirement from the sport just a few months ago.

The former UFC middleweight champion made a memorable return to the 185-pound division in a battle against Paulo Costa at UFC 278 this past August. Rockhold ended up losing via unanimous decision, but it was one of the gutsiest performances of his storied career. He earned Fight of the Night honors along with some well-deserved respect from the combat naysayers.

Rockhold, who turned 38 this past October, has now lost his last three trips to the Octagon dating back to 2018. That lack of success usually leads to a promotional pink slip for most fighters, but Rockhold is a true veteran of MMA and a guy that will presumably always have a home in UFC if he has the desire to compete.

Well, it now sounds as if the former UFC champion is eager to get back on the saddle in 2023 and see what he’s able to do. On Friday, Rockhold posted the following photo and message to Instagram, giving his fans hope heading into the new year:

“Putting the old rig to the test. 2023 could get interesting,” wrote Rockhold.

It should be noted that Rockhold has had a rocky relationship with UFC and promotional president Dana White in the past, but if the former middleweight champion is serious about a return to action UFC is likely to answer the phone. After all, Rockhold is still a well-known name around these parts and a controversial figure that draws interest no matter who he’s fighting.

What do you think, Maniacs? Do you want to see Rockhold return to action in 2023?

Let’s hear it!