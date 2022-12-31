The past year will go down as one of the most memorable and turbulent years in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) history. From title fight upsets to instant Octagon classics, combat fans witnessed more than they bargained for over the last 12 months.

While UFC failed to grace us with a final card this weekend to close 2022 out in fashion the promotion did put together a compilation of the best moments from the year. This includes memorable performances like Leon Edwards’ last-second knockout win over Kamaru Usman and Alex Pereira’s comeback stoppage over Israel Adesanya. Not to mention a collection of high-octane wars and one-sided finishes that set the Octagon ablaze.

The video compilation can be seen in the above player courtesy of UFC and BT Sport. It is narrated by former UFC middleweight champion and current color commentator, Michael Bisping.

Through all of the unprecedented title wins, flashy knockouts, grueling submissions, and bloody barn burners, which ones stood out the most to you? As we prepare to venture into 2023 what will you remember most about 2022?

Let’s discuss in the comments below!