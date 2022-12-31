Nick Diaz is pulling out all the stops in advance to a potential return in 2023 and that includes some much-needed time at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Performance Institute.

It’s been over one year since his long-awaited return to action against Robbie Lawler at UFC 266 and rumors of Diaz making another comeback appearance have began to circulate. It was revealed a few months ago that Diaz fought Lawler with two ruptured discs in his neck and was hoping to prove his worth again with another matchup in 2023. Diaz has targeted former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, but that’s never going to happen.

Nonetheless, Diaz is already beginning his comeback campaign with some hard training to close out 2022. Long-time friend and teammate, Jake Shields, revealed earlier this month that Diaz is “looking a lot better” in the gym and is on target to return in 2023. Earlier this week, Diaz was spotted at the UFC PI getting in a strenuous workout. Check it out below:

It should be noted that Diaz is wearing old Reebok gear in these photos. UFC president Dana White can’t be happy since the promotion switched partnerships from Reebok to Venum just last year.

Diaz, 39, hasn’t tasted victory inside of the Octagon since a decision win over B.J. Penn back in 2011. That was over a decade ago as Diaz has only competed four times since that matchup. It will be interesting to see how the veteran fighter looks in 2023 after taking more than a year off to regroup and get back in shape (again).