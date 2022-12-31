Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao was announced as the newest member of the RIZIN roster during Saturday’s early morning broadcast of Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN from Saitama, Japan (results HERE).

The former world boxing champion was in attendance for Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN and ended up making an in-ring appearance to announce his new deal. Fight fans were excited to say the least. It is unknown at this time when Pacquiao will compete and against who, but it’s expected to happen sometime in 2023.

Check out the official announcement below:

...



The Pac-Man, @MannyPacquiao himself will fight in the RIZIN ring in 2023 against a Japanese fighter !



[ #RIZIN40 | @FiteTV PPV link in bio ] pic.twitter.com/iLPMIK9wRj — RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) December 31, 2022

“A few months ago, I was here as a guest and today I have a very exciting announcement tonight,” Pacquiao said. “I have agreed with Rizin to fight next year, the date will soon be announced and also my opponent that Rizin will choose. I’m open and excited to fight a Japanese fighter.”

Pacquiao, who turned 44 earlier this month, has been retired from professional boxing since dropping a close decision loss to Yordenis Ugas back in Aug. 2021. Since then, the all-time boxing legend has appeared in three exhibition matches in total. Pacquiao’s most recent bout came against DK Yoo in South Korea earlier this month, which saw “Pac-Man” capture a unanimous decision win.

It now appears as if Pacquiao will follow in the footsteps of fellow boxing legend, Floyd Mayweather Jr., and match his talents up against a Japanese fighter under the RIZIN banner. Fight fans will have to wait a little longer to find out the specifics of Pacquiao’s RIZIN debut this coming year, but this is exciting news all around.

