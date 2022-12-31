While the year didn’t end with a stacked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) pay-per-view (PPV) card Friday night (Dec. 30, 2022) did offer a collection of notable fighters competing at Fury Pro Grappling 6 live on UFC Fight Pass from inside 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

In the co-main event of the evening, UFC lightweight veteran Clay Guida locked horns with talented youngster Chase Hooper. It was an unlikely pairing to say the least, but an enticing matchup given the popularity and personality of each fighter. On paper, it was a solid booking when you consider Guida’s wrestling prowess and Hooper’s activity off his back.

Needless to say, the co-main event delivered. The entire contest lasted nearly four minutes with each fighter scoring valuable control time. However, it was Hooper who was able to find a window of opportunity to lock up a slick calf slicer and put Guida in serious trouble. The veteran fighter tried to peel Hooper off, but the damage was already done. Guida was forced to tap and Hooper escaped with an impressive submission finish.

Hooper, 23, is coming off a disastrous TKO loss to Steve Garcia back at UFC Vegas 63 this past October. It was the first time Hooper has ever been finished in his professional MMA career. Guida, on the other hand, returned to the lightweight win column earlier this month with a decision over Scott Holtzman at UFC Orlando.