Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas was submitted by Gillian Robertson in just 65 seconds Friday night (Dec. 30, 2022) at Fury Pro Grappling 6 live on UFC Fight Pass from inside 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

This Fury 6 card was stacked from top to bottom, but one of the biggest matchups on the card was a meeting between Namajunas and Robertson. While most casual MMA fans would have picked “Thug” to utilize her grappling to score a victory to end 2022, hardcore fans knew Robertson was going to make this difficult for the former UFC champion.

Robertson, 27, has proven to be one of the best female submission artists competing inside of the Octagon today. With the most submissions wins in UFC women’s history (6) Robertson had all the ammo she needed to put Namajunas away early. That’s exactly what she did by forcing “Thug” to tap via rear-naked choke just 65 seconds into their match.

Check out the highlights below:

Robertson in a good spot early!#FuryPro6 pic.twitter.com/V8bfSP64Ca — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) December 31, 2022

Robertson taps out the former champ!!!#FuryPro6 pic.twitter.com/1IgtdzSw3W — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) December 31, 2022

Robertson, who is currently unranked in the UFC women’s flyweight division, is coming off a submission win over Mariya Agapova at UFC Vegas 60 this past September. Namajunas, on the other hand, is fresh off her disappointing split-decision title loss to Carla Esparza at UFC 274 this past May. Neither fighter is currently scheduled to compete in 2023, but that should change in the coming months.

What say you, fight fans? Was this a bad look for Namajunas or is Robertson just that good?

Sound off!