John Dodson continued his comeback campaign earlier today (Sat., Dec. 31, 2022) at Bellator MMA vs RIZIN from inside Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, when the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title challenger flattened flyweight Hideo Tokoro with a first-round TKO (punches).

Before the action even started fight fans were presented with a hilarious error during the RIZIN broadcast. Dodson, who is notoriously a small fighter, decided to list himself at 6’2” for official introductions. This is nearly an entire foot off from his true height of 5’3”. Pretty funny stuff. Check it out below:

LOL JOHN DODSON LISTED HIMSELF AS 6’2 pic.twitter.com/QGxWnJGKV9 — Anton Tabuena (@antontabuena) December 31, 2022

As for the action itself, Dodson was simply too fast for Tokoro to keep up . With just over 90 seconds off the clock “Magician” found himself chasing Tokoro around the cage looking to connect with a combination. Dodson found a home for a left hand along the ropes before a barrage of short strikes on the ground to put Tokoro away. It was quite impressive. Check it out below:

John Dodson wins via knockout!!!pic.twitter.com/5Hczm4G8HI — MMA mania (@mmamania) December 31, 2022

Dodson, 38, pushes his record to 2-0 in 2022 after losing his previous two fights before that. The former UFC contender is far removed from his prime fighting years, but Dodson is still one of the fastest flyweights in the world today and a veteran who can still produce memorable performances like this one.