Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN ‘In Focus’ video, Ep. 1-3

RIZIN and Bellator MMA will end their respective 2022 campaigns with a historic event that will see five of each promotion’s best square off against one another this Saturday (Dec. 31, 2022) in Saitama, Japan.

Take a look at the five bouts:

155 lbs.: A.J. McKee vs. Champion Roberto de Souza

145 lbs.: Champion Patricio Pitbull vs. Champion Kleber Koike

135 lbs.: Juan Archuleta vs. Soo Chul Kim

125 lbs.: Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Hiromasa Ougikubo

155 lbs.: Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Koji Takeda

Check out episodes two and three below:

The event, which begins with RIZIN 40, will air live at 12 a.m. ET on Sat. (Dec. 31, 2022) on pay-per-view (PPV) on FITE. The main card of “RIZIN vs Bellator MMA," however, will only be shown in select countries (excluding the US), and is set to begin at 5 a.m. ET. The taped version of the event will then air on Showtime later that night at 8 p.m. ET.

Before then, take a behind-the-scenes look at how some of the participants including Patricio Freire, Juan Archuleta and Kyoji Horiguchi are preparing for their respective bouts at the historic year-end event with “In Focus.”

