Paddy Pimblett may be catching some heat for his lackluster performance against Jared Gordon at UFC 282 earlier this month, but the English fighter is still good enough to beat the crap out of any unsuspecting internet troll.

As Pimblett continues to grow his UFC stock as one of the promotion’s fastest rising stars he leaves himself open to a litany of criticism and public backlash. The lightweight contender never saw more of this than after his controversial decision win over Gordon at UFC 282. Most thought Gordon had done enough to win two out of three rounds, but “The Baddy” walked away with the decision win to push his undefeated UFC record to 4-0.

Pimblett, who hasn’t shied away from the spotlight for a second, has had to deal with countless callouts throughout the UFC roster and internet trolls of all shapes and sizes. The English star will have to wait to sign a contract for his next fight, but at least Pimblett got some work in at the expense of one of his trolls to close out 2022 with a bang.

On Friday, Pimblett posted the above video to his YouTube channel revealing a sparring session he shared alongside an internet troll. There wasn’t much background information provided, but the footage itself tells us all we need to know.

Outside of a few solid kicks to start the fight the internet troll didn’t stand much of a chance. He ended up pulling a muscle in Round 2 that allowed Pimblett to pick him apart at will (as if he wasn’t already going to do this). The troll certainly gained some respect from “Baddy,” who had offered a 500 euro prize if he could survive and even paid to fly him out to his gym in Liverpool, England.

What do you think? Strong showing from the troll or was Paddy taking it too easy?

