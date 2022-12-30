Adrian Yanez is expected to make a big step up in competition when he takes on perennial bantamweight contender Rob Font at an upcoming UFC event on April 8, per a recent report by MMA Fighting.

The matchup has also been confirmed by additional news outlets, but the location and venue remain undetermined at this time.

Yanez, 29, is 5-0 since making his Octagon debut just over two years ago. The talented striker has looked incredible each time he’s stepped inside of the cage and is coming off a masterful knockout performance over Tony Kelley this past June. A matchup with Font should provide Yanez the opportunity to prove he’s a top 10 contender and give him the statement win he needs to push towards title contention in 2023.

Font, 35, is coming off back-to-back losses to Marlon Vera and Jose Aldo, but remains one of the more seasoned veterans currently ranked in the bantamweight top 10. The perennial contender has only lost to the best in the world over the past eight years under the UFC banner and could revitalize his divisional stock with a hype-ending victory over Yanez this April.

