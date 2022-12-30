PFL announces heavyweight competitors for 2023 ‘Challenger Series’ — including former UFC star

Professional Fighters League (PFL) recently announced the latest batch of mixed martial arts (MMA) combatants for the return of its upcoming “Challenger Series” which gets underway on Jan. 27 and streams every Friday night through March 17 exclusively on Fubo Sports Network. Fighters will be competing for a PFL contract for the 2023 regular season or a potential developmental deal in hopes of joining the roster somewhere down the road.

“As the PFL looks ahead to the new year, we are thrilled to reveal our heavyweight division for the 2023 PFL Challenger Series, which will be held for a second straight year at Universal Studios Florida,” said PFL President of Fighter Operations, Ray Sefo.

PFL “Challenger Series” heavyweight matchups below:

Giacomo Lemos vs. Danilo Marques

Greg “The Viking King” Velasco vs. Vitor Resende

Abraham Bably vs. Hassan Graham

Louie Sutherland vs. Alton “Murda” Meeks

“We’re looking forward to streaming the PFL Challenger Series Heavyweight competition from Universal Studios Florida once again,” said Pamela Duckworth, head of Fubo Networks and originals, FuboTV. “Fubo Sports is the only place fans can catch all of the action from the Challenger Series competition.”

A PFL contract could result in a potential spot in the 2023 heavyweight tournament with a grand prize of $1 million to complement a championship title. PFL contract winners will be determined by a judging panel, comprised of combat sports champions and celebrity guests.

