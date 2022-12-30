Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Marlon Vera has a chip on his shoulder. “Chito” rarely has a nice thing to say about anyone, and despite his poise inside the Octagon, he seems to remain eternally angry outside of the cage. Fortunately, it’s working for him, as Vera has won four straight fights and advanced into the Top Five.

Impressive work for a “journeyman.”

The latest subject of Vera’s scorn is Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling. It’s no secret that “The Funkmaster” is among the largest men at Bantamweight. He’s rangy and strong, attributes which certainly help him apply his usual tactics of distance kickboxing and smothering top control. There’s also a reason that Sterling has talked about potentially moving up to Featherweight: his weight cut is not easy.

In Vera’s eyes, shedding so much water weight for the advantage of being the bigger man is a lame move. While a guest on the Believe You Me podcast, he took a few digs at the Bantamweight champion.

“Cutting that much weight is cheating to me,” Vera said (via MMAFighting). “You’re kind of a pu—y if you cut that much weight, because you want to be bigger and stronger. Because he really doesn’t hurt nobody, but he makes you carry his weight, takes you down. I’m 155 pounds in or out of camp. I feel like that’s a natural 135-pounder, and I’m still thinking I cut a s—tload of weight, because 20 pounds is a lot. That motherf—ker weighs like 170, 180 pounds when he’s eating f—king God knows what. Yeah, you can make the weight [but] that’s why he’s been KOed unconscious, because of the amount of weight he cuts. If you touch him, he might go down.”

Interestingly, Vera may have found an unlikely ally in his crusade against giant Bantamweights in Sean O’Malley. “Suga” retweeted Vera’s comments, and then he individually asked several elite Bantamweights about their current weight.

@corysandhagen how much do you weigh? — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) December 29, 2022

@HenryCejudo how much do you weigh? — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) December 29, 2022

Less than shitjudo https://t.co/Da3BNPrkBv — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) December 29, 2022

With or without all the gold on? https://t.co/mWx44YWpsR — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 29, 2022

In addition, a flexing “Funkmaster” responded to Vera in a video, denying that he’s all the way up at 170- or 180-pounds. Instead, he claims he weighs closer to 165 lbs.

Getting work done in my house and they find these hidden in the ceiling, who’s gotta vcr? pic.twitter.com/9uOvaPXiKZ — Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) December 27, 2022

I think Ilia Topuria has earned another chance to fight up the ladder after demolishing Bryce Mitchell, but I’d watch him and Movsar Evloev square off!

I will humble you in front of your own crowd https://t.co/6OzmL3avJN — Movsar Evloev (@MovsarUFC) December 29, 2022

17-0 or 11-0, another talented Magomedov is joining the ranks.

For some important clarification: Sharaputdin Magomedov is 11-0 as a professional #MMA fighter, according to Sherdog Fight Finder investigations. Five add'l bouts took place under modified rules at Nashe Delo events, and he only faced Jiayidaer Aili once. https://t.co/1mCBVM3LEX — Jay Pettry (@jaypettry) December 29, 2022

ACA is throwing around some major cash next year! Think any UFC fighters are drawn overseas to fight dangerous-but-unknown killers?

It seems that ACA will organise Grand Prix in every weight class in 2023 with prize fond exceeding $10million. This decision is the result of the success of the LW GP they held this year. https://t.co/TdOPju9juI — Fedor’s nephew (@FdrNphw) December 29, 2022

10/10 leg lock knowledge.

This is what true love looks like pic.twitter.com/FzJEZkkivw — BJJotter (@JiujitsuOtter) December 29, 2022

Merab Dvalishvili has some good highlights and fun fights (just not with Jose Aldo), but his out-of-the-ring antics might be even more entertaining.

Does Kamaru Usman nursing a hand injury lend some credibility to the “Wonderboy” rumor?

Kamaru Usman addressed the crowd after at Face Off FN. Still seems to be nursing a hand injury. pic.twitter.com/K4t5SndtwL — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 29, 2022

Colby Covington, king of charisma.

New Colby Covington ad…and it’s not Bang Energy pic.twitter.com/Nd0nT1ktNA — MMA mania (@mmamania) December 29, 2022

Slips, rips, and KO clips

The 15 year anniversary of one of the most legendary contests in Light Heavyweight history.

Chuck Liddell vs. Wanderlei Silva



UFC 79

12.29.2007

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA pic.twitter.com/jkwlJ3E2rr — Neo Vale Tudo (@NeoValeTudo) December 23, 2021

Threw that overhand like a fastball!

Holy hell. Massive KO by Cherif Drame in the Face Off Fight Night 3 main event. Sent him off his feet. pic.twitter.com/SriG3G5gMn — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 29, 2022

One more 2022 KO recap courtesy of Glory Kickboxing!

