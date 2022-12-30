Bellator MMA vs RIZIN results: Live streaming play-by-play updates and results

Bellator MMA and RIZIN are set to stage a historic event early tomorrow (Sat., Dec. 31, 2022) from inside the famed Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan which will feature five of best fighters the promotion has to offer square off against one another. Headlining the event will be A.J. McKee taking on RIZIN Lightweight champion, Roberto de Souza, in a non-title fight. In further action, RIZIN Featherweight champion will take on current Bellator MMA 145-pound king, Patricio Pitbull.

The event, which begins with RIZIN 40, will air live at 12 a.m. ET on Sat. (Dec. 31, 2022) on pay-per-view (PPV) on FITE. The main card of “RIZIN vs Bellator MMA,” however, will only be shown in select countries (excluding the US), and is set to begin at 5 a.m. ET. The taped version of the event will then air on Showtime later that night at 8 p.m. ET.

Feel free to leave a comment (or several) about the bouts and chat with all the other Maniacs during the show — it’s always a lot of fun!

Bellator MMA vs RIZIN Quick Results:

155 lbs.: A.J. McKee vs. Champion Roberto de Souza

145 lbs.: Champion Patricio Pitbull vs. Champion Kleber Koike

135 lbs.: Juan Archuleta vs. Soo Chul Kim

125 lbs.: Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Hiromasa Ougikubo

155 lbs.: Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Koji Takeda

RIZIN 40

108 lbs.: Seika Izawa vs. Si Woo Park

135 lbs.: Naoki Inoue vs. Kenta Takizawa

265 lbs.: Tsuyoshi Sudario vs. Junior Tafa

135 lbs.: Yuki Motoya vs. Rogério Bontorin

155 lbs.: Johnny Case vs. Luiz Gustavo

125 lbs.: John Dodson vs. Hideo Tokoro

145 lbs.: Chihiro Suzuki vs. Yoshiki Nakahara - Suzuki via first-round knockout

155 lbs.: BeyNoah vs. Sho Patrick Usami - Usami via first-round knockout

135 lbs.: Tatsuya Nakazawa vs Yushi Sakura- Yushi via unanimous decision

Bellator MMA vs RIZIN Play-By-Play:

155 lbs.: A.J. McKee vs. Champion Roberto de Souza

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Final result:

145 lbs.: Champion Patricio Pitbull vs. Champion Kleber Koike

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

135 lbs.: Juan Archuleta vs. Soo Chul Kim

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

125 lbs.: Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Hiromasa Ougikubo

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

155 lbs.: Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Koji Takeda

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

To check out the latest Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.