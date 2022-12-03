 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Video: Cain Velasquez appears at wrestling event one month after release from jail

By Dan Hiergesell
WWE Announces Matches With Tyson Fury And Cain Velasquez At Crown Jewel Event Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Cain Velasquez made his first public appearance Saturday night since being released from jail for charges of attempted murder nearly one month ago.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight champion showed up at a wrestling match of all things. It was an event held by Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide in Tempe, Arizona. Velasquez reportedly received a standing ovation from the fans in attendance, calling the moment a “dream come true.” Of course, that was until Velasquez got beatdown by some of his fellow wrestlers.

Check out the footage below:

Velasquez, 40, has been incarcerated since March 1 of this year after he allegedly chased down Henry Goularte and opened fire. He wounded the driver in the process and was later charged with attempted murder. Velasquez was released from jail on Nov. 8 on $1 million bail.

It’s been less than a month since he came home and Velasquez already finds himself participating at a public wrestling event. Not sure what to make of that, but it’s still good to see the former UFC champion regain some sort of normalcy in life.

What say you, Maniacs? Surprised to see Velasquez out and about?

Sound off!

