Cain Velasquez made his first public appearance Saturday night since being released from jail for charges of attempted murder nearly one month ago.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight champion showed up at a wrestling match of all things. It was an event held by Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide in Tempe, Arizona. Velasquez reportedly received a standing ovation from the fans in attendance, calling the moment a “dream come true.” Of course, that was until Velasquez got beatdown by some of his fellow wrestlers.

Check out the footage below:

Cain Velasquez, in his first public appearance since his release from jail, is all smiles as he receives a hero's welcome here at @luchalibreaaa in Tempe, AZ. Standing ovation at his alma mater. He calls this a dream come true after a difficult year. pic.twitter.com/narfiN3Kal — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) December 4, 2022

And Cain immediately gets jumped and tossed out of the ring by these fellas. #HesOK pic.twitter.com/OynQG2HkmE — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) December 4, 2022

Velasquez, 40, has been incarcerated since March 1 of this year after he allegedly chased down Henry Goularte and opened fire. He wounded the driver in the process and was later charged with attempted murder. Velasquez was released from jail on Nov. 8 on $1 million bail.

It’s been less than a month since he came home and Velasquez already finds himself participating at a public wrestling event. Not sure what to make of that, but it’s still good to see the former UFC champion regain some sort of normalcy in life.

What say you, Maniacs? Surprised to see Velasquez out and about?

